Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Dogs Trust Merseyside have more than sixty precious dogs and puppies up for adoption in and around Liverpool.
Dozens of adorable dogs are looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool this January.
Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch is home to more than sixty dogs and puppies, which are a range of different breeds, and many have been there for a long time.
The Merseyside kennels are based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.
Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of canine friends available.
Below are 15 precious dogs and puppies who would love to have a wonderful 2024 with a loving family.