Register
BREAKING

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 15 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust Merseyside have more than sixty precious dogs and puppies up for adoption in and around Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Jan 2024, 09:30 GMT

Dozens of adorable dogs are looking for permanent homes in and around Liverpool this January.

Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch is home to more than sixty dogs and puppies, which are a range of different breeds, and many have been there for a long time.

The Merseyside kennels are based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.

Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of canine friends available.

Below are 15 precious dogs and puppies who would love to have a wonderful 2024 with a loving family.

Avy is a Dutch Shepherd Cross puppy who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She needs all of her basic training with the help of lovely new owners.

1. Avy

Avy is a Dutch Shepherd Cross puppy who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She needs all of her basic training with the help of lovely new owners. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Dolly is a four-year-old Bedlington Terrier who can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained but does not like to be left by herself, so will need someone at home most of the day. She has a grade 3 heart murmur which doesn't affect her.

2. Dolly

Dolly is a four-year-old Bedlington Terrier who can live with children over the age of 10 but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained but does not like to be left by herself, so will need someone at home most of the day. She has a grade 3 heart murmur which doesn't affect her. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Jackson is a Siberian Husky looking for a home in Merseyside as the only pet. He can live with children over the age of 14, but it is not certain that he is house trained as he was a stray.

3. Jackson

Jackson is a Siberian Husky looking for a home in Merseyside as the only pet. He can live with children over the age of 14, but it is not certain that he is house trained as he was a stray. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Bert is a Greyhound who will need to be the only pet at home. He has always lived outside but is getting the hang of learning to toilet outside. He can live with children of high school age. He doesn't like to be by himself at home so will need a family where ideally there can be someone with him all the time.

4. Bert

Bert is a Greyhound who will need to be the only pet at home. He has always lived outside but is getting the hang of learning to toilet outside. He can live with children of high school age. He doesn't like to be by himself at home so will need a family where ideally there can be someone with him all the time.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DogsPuppiesLiverpoolDogs Trust