15 incredible Liverpool street arts murals and where to find them

Street art can be seen across Liverpool, showcasing the creativity of its residents through colourful, powerful murals.

Whether you are in the city centre or further afield, there is no shortage of expression through art - from the celebration of successful Liverpudlians to important and inspirational messages.

Well known local artists such as John Culshaw, Paul Curtis and Brezaux have showcased their abilities on buildings throughout the city, and MurWalls have dedicated themselves to bringing recognition to the world of street art after being founded in 2019.

With a brand-new mural recently unveiled at the St Johns car park, we have put together a gallery of 15 incredible street art murals in Liverpool, and where you can find them.

1 . The Penny Lane, Penny Lane Located on its namesake street, the fantastic mural by Dutchie art features psychedelic imagery and of course, the Fab Four. | Dutchie Studio

2 . For All Liverpool's Liverbirds, Jamaica Street Paul Curtis' Liver Bird wings mural is probably one of the most famous pieces of street art in the city. You can find it on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle and will probably spot people being snapped in front of it. | Dominic Raynor

3 . Wall of Wonder, St Johns St Johns Shopping Centre Liverpool has unveiled a bold new art installation on the top floor of its car park: The Liverpool Wall of Wonder. It is the creative vision of Alicia Woolley, a final-year Fine Art student at Liverpool John Moores University. The mural series is a powerful celebration of Liverpool’s rich cultural heritage, immortalising icons and landmarks through bold, bright digital collages. | Submitted