15 incredible Liverpool street arts murals and where to find them

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST

Explore Liverpool's street art scene, featuring iconic murals by local artists like John Culshaw and Paul Curtis. Here's where to find them.

Street art can be seen across Liverpool, showcasing the creativity of its residents through colourful, powerful murals.

Whether you are in the city centre or further afield, there is no shortage of expression through art - from the celebration of successful Liverpudlians to important and inspirational messages.

Well known local artists such as John Culshaw, Paul Curtis and Brezaux have showcased their abilities on buildings throughout the city, and MurWalls have dedicated themselves to bringing recognition to the world of street art after being founded in 2019.

With a brand-new mural recently unveiled at the St Johns car park, we have put together a gallery of 15 incredible street art murals in Liverpool, and where you can find them.

Located on its namesake street, the fantastic mural by Dutchie art features psychedelic imagery and of course, the Fab Four.

1. The Penny Lane, Penny Lane

Located on its namesake street, the fantastic mural by Dutchie art features psychedelic imagery and of course, the Fab Four. | Dutchie Studio

Paul Curtis' Liver Bird wings mural is probably one of the most famous pieces of street art in the city. You can find it on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle and will probably spot people being snapped in front of it.

2. For All Liverpool's Liverbirds, Jamaica Street

Paul Curtis' Liver Bird wings mural is probably one of the most famous pieces of street art in the city. You can find it on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle and will probably spot people being snapped in front of it. | Dominic Raynor

St Johns Shopping Centre Liverpool has unveiled a bold new art installation on the top floor of its car park: The Liverpool Wall of Wonder. It is the creative vision of Alicia Woolley, a final-year Fine Art student at Liverpool John Moores University. The mural series is a powerful celebration of Liverpool’s rich cultural heritage, immortalising icons and landmarks through bold, bright digital collages.

3. Wall of Wonder, St Johns

St Johns Shopping Centre Liverpool has unveiled a bold new art installation on the top floor of its car park: The Liverpool Wall of Wonder. It is the creative vision of Alicia Woolley, a final-year Fine Art student at Liverpool John Moores University. The mural series is a powerful celebration of Liverpool’s rich cultural heritage, immortalising icons and landmarks through bold, bright digital collages. | Submitted

Liverpool artist John Culshaw daubed this impressive mural of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the side of his old local pub in Toxteth, The Empress.

4. Ringo Starr, Toxteth

Liverpool artist John Culshaw daubed this impressive mural of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the side of his old local pub in Toxteth, The Empress. | Local TV

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolArtistsResidentsSt Johns
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice