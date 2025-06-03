Liverpool is home to a bustling shopping district and a whole host of wonderful markets such as Great Homer Street, Granby Street Market and the Maker’s Market, but sometimes it’s nice to travel a little bit further afield and discover new treasures.

There are many historic market towns just a short drive or train trip away, hosting large indoor and outdoor markets with hundreds of independent makers’ stalls, surrounded by beautiful architecture.

Here are some beautiful market towns and stunning villages in and around Liverpool to visit this summer, offering a fun day out and the chance to bag some fresh produce or find some hidden treasures.

1 . Prescot, Knowsley One of Merseyside's most historic market towns, Prescot began hosting a weekly market in the 1300s. While they look rather different today, markets still take place on the third Saturday of each month. | David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Nantwich, Cheshire Nantwich is a popular market town in Cheshire, which hosts different kinds of markets, including a traditional market, farmers’ market and vintage market. It also has a number of listed buildings. | Rob - stock.adobe.com Photo: Rob - stock.adobe.com

3 . Ormskirk, Lancashire Ormskirk has one of the oldest markets in the UK, having been granted Royal Charter in 1286 by King Edward I. There are around 100 stalls, situated around the town’s historic clocktower and markets run on a Thursday and Saturday. | Dominic Raynor Photo: Dominic Raynor

4 . Knutsford, Cheshire Knutsford Market Hall was built in 1964 and has continued to be home to market stalls since. It’s home to several traders, many of whom are Knutsford born and bred. | Tricia Neal via Wikimedia