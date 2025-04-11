15 picturesque towns and villages in and around Merseyside you need to visit

Discover 15 beautiful towns and villages in and around Merseyside perfect for a summer visit, featuring stunning views and historic sites.

Liverpool is surrounded by many beautiful towns and villages that are truly idyllic when the sun is shining.

From Merseyside’s magnificent coast to a model village in Wirral, there are some wonderful places you need to visit this spring and summer. Just a short drive away or a quick journey via Merseyrail, these local gems are perfect for exploring.

Here are our top 15 recommendations for lovely spots in and around Merseyside you need to add to your must-visit list. They feature stunning views, historic buildings and are perfect for a day out.

1. Cronton, Knowsley

Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. Independent stores in the village include a convenience store and garden centre. | David Dixon

2. Formby Village, Sefton

Formby Village boasts a range of shops and eateries and is a short distance from some of the fanciest houses in the region. It also close to Formby Beach, pine woods and Freshfield’s red squirrel park. | Trevor Harris CC

3. Port Sunlight, Wirral

Port Sunlight was built by Lord Lever at the end of the 19th century. It is home to a museum, beautiful architecture, Lady Lever Art Gallery and 130 acres of parkland and gardens. Guided walking tours of the village are available, or you can jump on the train from Liverpool and explore yourself. | Mark Warren

4. Christleton, Cheshire

Christleton is a beautiful small village on the outskirts of Chester. It is home to a stunning canal and several pubs. | Stock Adobe

