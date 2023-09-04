2 . Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden is hidden away in the Baltic Triangle and an absolute gem. The small venue is predominantly outdoor and serves a range of local drinks, as well as pizza. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, and over 370 reviews. One reviewer said: “Lovely open air sunny spot with laid back friendly vibes. Loads of delicious gin cocktail options including slush, and there’s some lovely looking pizza and sides for scran to accompany the beverages.” Photo: Emma Dukes