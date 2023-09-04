It may be September but it feels like the height of summer, with the glorious sun set to shine on Liverpool all week.
There’s no doubt that eople across Liverpool will be headed to their local pubs to enjoy a cold pint while basking in the sunlight. But, which local watering holes are the best if you’re hoping to sit outside?
We have taken a look Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs in Liverpool, with reviewers mentioning beer gardens, and come up with a list of 16 of the best. Did your local make the list?
1. The Merchant
The Merchant has 4.4 out of 5 stars, and over 860 reviews. The quirky bar is home to an amazing pizza joint and has outdoor seating at the front, as well as a back beer garden. One reviewer said: “Nice ambiance with high ceilings and lots of beams and hanging plants. Tables outside to the front and a good sized beer garden to the rear.” Photo: The Merchant
2. Botanical Garden
The Botanical Garden is hidden away in the Baltic Triangle and an absolute gem. The small venue is predominantly outdoor and serves a range of local drinks, as well as pizza. It has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google, and over 370 reviews. One reviewer said: “Lovely open air sunny spot with laid back friendly vibes. Loads of delicious gin cocktail options including slush, and there’s some lovely looking pizza and sides for scran to accompany the beverages.” Photo: Emma Dukes
3. The Grapes
The Grapes, Knight Street, is a traditional pub serving real ale and hosting live jazz music. In the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter, the cosy pub also has a beer garden. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google and one reviewer said: “Nice pub, friendly staff, rooftop garden, good range of beers at reasonable prices for city centre pub.” Photo: Google
4. Kazimier Garden
Kazimier Garden or ‘the Kaz’ as locals call it, has 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google, with over 1,600 reviews. The quirky beer garden is a popular spot during the summer months and often features live musicians. One reviewer said: “Cosy beer garden with good vibe and music. There are heaters around the tables so you won’t get cold in the winter time. Perfect place for a beer with friends or the partner.” Photo: Kazimier Garden