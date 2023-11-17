If you are looking for a new canine companion this winter, why not consider adopting?
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has 55 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who are looking for a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.
From a Husky to a Lurcher, here are 18 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to leave the kennels and start a new life with a loving family.
1. Tank
Tank is a Bulldog who can live with children over the age of eight, but as he has some skin issues he can't currently live with another dog. He is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Molly
Molly is a Border Collie who can be a little suspicious of new people, and just fine with others. She would appreciate a go-slow approach whilst she susses you out but if you’ve some titbits or a squeaky toy, she makes her mind up a lot more quickly! Molly is playful and likes to chase after balls and play tug with you, and she adores a squeaker. She needs to be the only pet and she's better suited to living with teenagers than younger children. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Lily
Lily is a Greyhound puppy who can live another calm dog and children over the age of 10. She is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled. Adoption will include compulsory attendance of Dogs Trust's Dog School training classes. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Cooper
Cooper is a German Shepherd cross who is just four years old. He is a big lad so can be quite strong on the lead so his adopters will need to be quite confident when handling him. He also enjoys a lot of fuss. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside