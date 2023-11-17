2 . Molly

Molly is a Border Collie who can be a little suspicious of new people, and just fine with others. She would appreciate a go-slow approach whilst she susses you out but if you’ve some titbits or a squeaky toy, she makes her mind up a lot more quickly! Molly is playful and likes to chase after balls and play tug with you, and she adores a squeaker. She needs to be the only pet and she's better suited to living with teenagers than younger children. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside