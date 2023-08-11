Adorable pups such as a German Shepherd, Pomeranian and Labrador are up for adoption.

Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for foster carers and permanent families for more than sixty dogs in their care.

With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.

The local rescue centre houses dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages, and many have had difficult lives so far.

If you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.

Below are 18 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to make you smile!

1 . Bailey Bailey is a Chihuahua who can live with children over the age of 8 but needs to be the only pet in the home. He is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours, but too long and he will toilet.

2 . Meg Meg is a Border Collie who needs a patient home where any children are older than 12, and there is another dog present. She will scent mark at times, so please be patient with her house training. Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Sonny Sonny is a Belgian Shepherd who needs a committed, active family who are wiling to keep him mentally and physically fit. He must be the only pet at home, and any children resident or visiting over the age of 14. Photo: Dogs Trust

4 . Raven Raven is a German Shepherd who adores human company. She needs to be the only pet but can live with children of high school age. Photo: Dogs Trust