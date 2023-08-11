Dogs Trust Merseyside: 18 lovely dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Adorable pups such as a German Shepherd, Pomeranian and Labrador are up for adoption.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for foster carers and permanent families for more than sixty dogs in their care.
With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.
The local rescue centre houses dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages, and many have had difficult lives so far.
If you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.
Below are 18 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to make you smile!