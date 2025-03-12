The sun is shining, the daffodils are blooming and it is finally starting to feel like springtime. Though this week will be much chillier than the last - with temperatures nearing 20°C last weekend - the sky is still blue and the conditions are ideal for a lovely spring walk.
With this in mind, we have put together a guide to Liverpool and Merseyside’s most beautiful green spaces and botanical gardens, which offer the chance for a picturesque stroll surrounded by nature.
Take a look at the gallery below and discover the beauty of Merseyside this spring.
1. Wirral Country Park, Thurstaston, Wirral
Wirral Country Park was the first designated Country Park in Britain. The Green Flag park offers spectacular views, a cafe, a lake and ample space for a long walk. | Jeff Buck
2. Festival Gardens, Otterspool, Liverpool
Located just outside of Liverpool city centre, Festival Gardens is a beautiful green space, perfect for a spring walk. It has a Japanese garden, rose garden, woodland paths, waterfalls and more. | User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia
3. Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead, Wirral
With nearly 140 acres of parkland, beautiful woodlands and an almost 180-year history, Birkenhead Park is one of Merseyside’s most popular urban green spaces. It even inspired New York's Central Park. | Emma Dukes
4. Botanic Gardens, Churchtown, Southport.
Originally opened in 1874, these Victorian gardens are filled with beautiful flowers and plants, and they are free to visit. The gardens are based in Churchtown, and there is a gift shop, cafe and places to have a picnic. | Peter/stock.adobe