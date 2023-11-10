Liverpool’s historic architecture has set the scene for a swathe of movies, ranging from The Batman to Chariots of Fire.

Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is now one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years.

The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for many blockbuster films, including Captain America: The First Avenger and classics such as Chariots of Fire.

In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot was opened, with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units. The plan is to build on the host of films and TV shows already shot in the city.

Paramount+ became the first major long-term tenants and that’s little surprise as the production company has a long history of shooting movies in Liverpool.

With the city being used as a double for everywhere from Moscow to New York, here’s 19 blockbuster films and movies that you probably didn’t know were filmed in Liverpool.

1 . Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) Captain America: The First Avenger visited Liverpool to do some filming in 2011. Marvel used Stanley Dock (pictured) as New York and also shot scenes at Tobacco Warehouse and Titanic Hotel. Photo: Marvel Studios

2 . Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit - starring Chris Pine, Kevin Costner and Keira Knightley - shot extensively in Liverpool. Movie-locations.com reveals: “The nighttime car chase through the streets of 'Moscow' was filmed up on Merseyside, around the Strand and Water Street in Liverpool, alongside the 'Three Graces', before Cathy (Keira Knightley) is rescued on the tree-fringed Canada Boulevard.” Photo: PA

3 . Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 (2010) The Death Eaters motorcycle chase in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 was shot in the Queensway Tunnel in 2010. It is not the only movie to have been filmed under the Mersey. Photo: Warner Bros Studio