19 memorable photos to take you back to 1970s Liverpool - from dock life and footie on the estate to WAGs

Monkeys on Bold Street, kids on the street with a casey, strikes, long hair, enormous lapels and Red Rum - we look back at the 1970s with some intriguing photos.

Dominic Raynor
Dominic Raynor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 10:43 GMT

For those who lived through any part of the 1970s it’s hard to believe it’s already around 50-odd years ago. For those Millennials or Gen Z that didn’t, it’s probably hard to believe some of these images were taken ONLY 50-odd years ago as society has changed beyond recognition.

The 70s was still a time when kids played out on the streets with a casey, hair was longer, trousers were wider and music and sport in Liverpool had undergone a radical change. There were social problems in parts of the city too as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected] or via social media.

A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool

1. 1971

A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

The now demolished Liverpool Riverside station, opened 1895 , closed 1971, demolished 1990. It was built by the Mersey Docks & Harbour Board for Transatlantic liner traffic and also for Irish ferries. It was used intensively in WWII by troop trains embarking/disembarking from troop ships.

2. 1978

Tommy Moore, an early drummer for The Beatles, in a street near the River Mersey

3. 1970

Tommy Moore, an early drummer for The Beatles, in a street near the River Mersey Photo: Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Red and green buses drive past St George’s Hall. The building on the other side of Lime Street Station was originally the North Western Hotel and the station is immediately behind it.

4. 1978

Red and green buses drive past St George’s Hall. The building on the other side of Lime Street Station was originally the North Western Hotel and the station is immediately behind it. Photo: Gordon Cragg/Wikimedia

