For those who lived through any part of the 1970s it’s hard to believe it’s already around 50-odd years ago. For those Millennials or Gen Z that didn’t, it’s probably hard to believe some of these images were taken ONLY 50-odd years ago as society has changed beyond recognition.

The 70s was still a time when kids played out on the streets with a casey, hair was longer, trousers were wider and music and sport in Liverpool had undergone a radical change. There were social problems in parts of the city too as families struggled with unemployment.

Here, we take a nostalgic look back through the decade in no particular order, with some photos from the archives. If you have a memory or photo you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected] or via social media.

1 . 1971 A group of children playing football in Juvenal Gardens, Liverpool Photo: Getty Images

2 . 1978 The now demolished Liverpool Riverside station, opened 1895 , closed 1971, demolished 1990. It was built by the Mersey Docks & Harbour Board for Transatlantic liner traffic and also for Irish ferries. It was used intensively in WWII by troop trains embarking/disembarking from troop ships.

3 . 1970 Tommy Moore, an early drummer for The Beatles, in a street near the River Mersey Photo: Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images