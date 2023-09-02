Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Liverpool vs Manchester: 19 reasons why there is one clear winner

When it comes to comparing the northern powerhouse cities, there is one clear winner.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 23:30 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

These two northern heavyweights are steeped in history and there is plenty of excitement, opportunity and culture on offer across both cities. However, we firmly believe Liverpool is the crown jewel of the region.

The city has has been a melting pot of cultures for many years and has undergone a huge transformation since being named the European Capital of Culture in 2008 .

The city has a great vibe and the recent Eurovision success proved it to the rest of the world.

Liverpool also claims to be the ‘Hollywood of the North’ and has recently been the backdrop to some huge Hollywood films such as The Batman and Captain America: The First Avenger.

This gallery showcases 18 reasons Liverpool better than Manchester.

Manchester has the River Irwell but that’s just a tributary to the great River Mersey. Much of Liverpool’s history has been born on the river, which brought many future Scousers to the city by boat. It was at the heart of the city’s maritime trade and multi-cultural mix and is a huge draw for residents and tourists.

1. The River Mersey

Manchester has the River Irwell but that’s just a tributary to the great River Mersey. Much of Liverpool’s history has been born on the river, which brought many future Scousers to the city by boat. It was at the heart of the city’s maritime trade and multi-cultural mix and is a huge draw for residents and tourists. Photo: Gareth Preston - stock.adobe.com

Dubbed the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years. The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbuster films, including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders. In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot was opened, with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units. The plan is to build on the host of films and TV shows already shot in the city. Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants as they filmed Sexy Beast in the city.

2. Film

Dubbed the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years. The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbuster films, including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders. In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot was opened, with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units. The plan is to build on the host of films and TV shows already shot in the city. Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants as they filmed Sexy Beast in the city. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool helped lead the country out of Covid-19 with a series of pilot schemes and in September 2021 the world leading ‘end-to-end’ Pandemic Institute was opened in The Spine building in the city’s Knowledge Quarter. A new ‘Hemisphere’ building inspired by the human brain will soon provide another multi-million pound research and development facility.

3. Science and tech

Liverpool helped lead the country out of Covid-19 with a series of pilot schemes and in September 2021 the world leading ‘end-to-end’ Pandemic Institute was opened in The Spine building in the city’s Knowledge Quarter. A new ‘Hemisphere’ building inspired by the human brain will soon provide another multi-million pound research and development facility. Photo: The Pandemic Institute

Manchester has plenty to boast about when it comes to music - but Liverpool has the iconic Cavern Club. The intimate venue launched the career of the most famous band in the world, The Beatles, and everyone who’s anyone has played there over the years, from The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder to Adele and the Arctic Monkeys.

4. The Cavern Club

Manchester has plenty to boast about when it comes to music - but Liverpool has the iconic Cavern Club. The intimate venue launched the career of the most famous band in the world, The Beatles, and everyone who’s anyone has played there over the years, from The Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder to Adele and the Arctic Monkeys. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ManchesterHistoryHollywood