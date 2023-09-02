2 . Film

Dubbed the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of movies and TV shows have been produced here over the years. The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbuster films, including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts, and huge drama’s like The Crown and Peaky Blinders. In 2021, multi-million pound film studios The Depot was opened, with two purpose-built, 20,000 sq ft sound-proofed film and TV production units. The plan is to build on the host of films and TV shows already shot in the city. Paramount+ recently became the first major long-term tenants as they filmed Sexy Beast in the city. Photo: AFP via Getty Images