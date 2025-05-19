Liverpool boasts incredible bars, restaurants, shops, architecture and history, and the city’s offerings feel even more impressive when the sun is shining.

If you live in London, it’s never been easier to head to Liverpool’s thanks to Avanti West Coast’s speedy rail service. You can travel between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston in just two hours and 20 minutes with a lead-in fare of £26.00.

Whether you’re visiting the city for 24 hours or for a longer staycation, there are many unique experiences waiting for you - from enjoying a drink on a former Mersey Ferry to taking a dip in Princes Dock.

You could save up to 42% of the ticket price when you book eight weeks in advance or up to 70% when you book 12 weeks in advance - the earlier you buy your tickets, the more you can save on train fare prices.

You can also enjoy exclusive perks and rewards every time you travel with Avanti. By joining Club Avanti, you’ll unlock benefits like 10% off your next journey, a free hot drink onboard, and discounts on food and beverages. Save money by skipping booking fees when you buy your tickets directly through the Avanti website or app.

Here are our top 17 reasons why you need to visit Liverpool this summer.

1 . Gin tins at the Botanical Garden The Botanical Garden on New Bird Street is a popular spot for summer drinks, offering local beers, gin tins and more. It's a real Baltic Triangle gem. | @ Botanicalgardnliverpool via Instagram

2 . Bold Street dining and shopping There are so many amazing independent bars and restaurants to explore on Bold Street, as well as great shops. | Emma Dukes

3 . Sunny days on Lark Lane Just a stone's throw from Sefton Park, Lark Lane is amazing during summer. Iced coffees from Doogles, vegan ice cream from Gelato and a drink in the sun at Petit Cafe - bliss. | Emily Bonner