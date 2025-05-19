19 reasons why you need to visit Liverpool this summer from unique experiences to amazing bars

If you’re looking for reasons to visit Liverpool this summer, look no further as Liverpool World reporter Emma Dukes has created a guide to the best things to do in the city during the warmer months.

Liverpool boasts incredible bars, restaurants, shops, architecture and history, and the city’s offerings feel even more impressive when the sun is shining.

If you live in London, it’s never been easier to head to Liverpool’s thanks to Avanti West Coast’s speedy rail service. You can travel between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston in just two hours and 20 minutes with a lead-in fare of £26.00.

Whether you’re visiting the city for 24 hours or for a longer staycation, there are many unique experiences waiting for you - from enjoying a drink on a former Mersey Ferry to taking a dip in Princes Dock.

The Botanical Garden on New Bird Street is a popular spot for summer drinks, offering local beers, gin tins and more. It's a real Baltic Triangle gem.

1. Gin tins at the Botanical Garden

There are so many amazing independent bars and restaurants to explore on Bold Street, as well as great shops.

2. Bold Street dining and shopping

Just a stone's throw from Sefton Park, Lark Lane is amazing during summer. Iced coffees from Doogles, vegan ice cream from Gelato and a drink in the sun at Petit Cafe - bliss.

3. Sunny days on Lark Lane

Splash Tours has brought amphibious vehicles back to the city, meaning you can have an amazing tour of Liverpool via land and water. What more could you want on a sunny day?

4. Splash Tours

