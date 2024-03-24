20 Liverpool pubs we've loved and lost - from The Cunard to The Nutty

The hospitality industry is struggling, as energy prices and the cost of living soar, and locals have less disposable income to spend on going out to eat or drink. And, your favourite pubs are no exception to the difficult climate, with the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) stating that more than 500 pubs closed their doors last year.

According to the latest figures from the BBPA, which represents 20,000 pubs across the UK, 509 pubs closed in 2023, equating to more than 6,000 job losses. Although Jeremy Hunt recently announced that beer duty will be frozen until February 2025, the BBPA is concerned that a further '500-600 pubs' could close in 2024.

Liverpool lost a number of pubs, restaurants and shops in 2023, with many announcing shock, immediate closures, and naming the cost of living as the main cause. However, the city's once popular pubs have been closing down for years, with popular venues from the 70s and 80s demolished many years ago.

Below are some of Liverpool's most-loved watering holes that still stand in a state of disrepair, or have since been demolished or transformed into something new. Take a look and see if your favourite is on the list.

1 . The Elm Tree, Kirkdale Once a popular pub, The Elm Tree was open from the 1980s and demolished in 2020. The site has since had new houses built on it. Photo: Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

2 . SEVEN BRO7HERS, Liverpool Serving speciality beer, created at the SEVEN BRO7HERS brewery in Salford, the Liverpool venue was highly anticipated, however, it closed its doors in January 2024. The closure is currently planned to be temporary. Photo: SEVEN BRO7HERS

3 . The Beresford Arms, Toxteth The Beresford Arms (known as The Nutty) officially closed in 2012 and was left in a derelict state of repair. Several attempts were made to sell the building, however, it was demolished in 2018. Photo: Google Street View