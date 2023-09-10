Register
21 stunning photos of Merseyside in the beautiful September sunshine, captured by you

Merseyside has seen a week of beautiful weather and local residents have been taking some cracking pictures.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST

Merseyside looks pretty lovely all of the time, but it looks especially beautiful in the glistening sunshine.

Our readers have been out and about capturing beautiful photos across Liverpool and Merseyside, and have shared some of their best snaps - which we think look absolutely amazing.

From New Brighton to Liverpool, here are a collection of some stunning images, taken by local residents. We’re pretty certain you’re going to be impressed.

Red Arrows flypast - Southport Air Show. Captured by Andrew Jackson.

1. September sunshine, captured by you

Red Arrows flypast - Southport Air Show. Captured by Andrew Jackson. Photo: Andrew Jackson

Enjoying a drink at the Botanical Gardens. Taken by Maria Haughan.

2. September sunshine, captured by you

Enjoying a drink at the Botanical Gardens. Taken by Maria Haughan. Photo: Maria Haughan

Have you ever seen a lighthouse look so amazing? Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother.

3. September sunshine, captured by you

Have you ever seen a lighthouse look so amazing? Beautifully captured by Nathan Fairbrother. Photo: Nathan Fairbrother

New Brighton’s beautiful mermaid, captured by Phyllis Hepworth Walker.

4. September sunshine, captured by you

New Brighton’s beautiful mermaid, captured by Phyllis Hepworth Walker. Photo: Phyllis Hepworth Walker

