21 reasons why I absolutely love spring and summer in Liverpool

Here in Liverpool, we’ve had a pretty impressive spell of sunny, warm weather and it looks like it’s here to stay - for the next few days at least.

The glorious sunshine has got me thinking about all of the reasons why I love spring and summer in Liverpool so much, and why I’m so excited to enjoy the warmer months in my favourite city (and it’s gorgeous surrounding areas).

So, I’ve put together a list of 21 reasons why Liverpool is the best city for enjoying spring and summer. Let me know your favourite things to do when the sun is shining.

1 . Sunset walks around the docks The Albert Dock is a beautiful place for a walk all year round but even better on a warm summer's evening. I love to wander around and watch the sun go down. | Ant Clausen - stock.adobe.com

2 . Al-fresco dining Liverpool's pubs and restaurants boast fabulous beer gardens for outdoor food and drink. | Ricky - stock.adobe.com

3 . Outdoor concerts This May, Liverpool's Sefton Park is hosting Radio 1's Big Weekend, featuring artists like Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Haim & The Wombats. I cannot wait. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds