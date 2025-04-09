21 reasons why I absolutely love spring and summer in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 13:58 BST

Enjoy sunny days and warm weather in Liverpool with our top 21 reasons why spring and summer are the best seasons in the city. From stunning locations to exciting activities, Liverpool has it all.

Here in Liverpool, we’ve had a pretty impressive spell of sunny, warm weather and it looks like it’s here to stay - for the next few days at least.

The glorious sunshine has got me thinking about all of the reasons why I love spring and summer in Liverpool so much, and why I’m so excited to enjoy the warmer months in my favourite city (and it’s gorgeous surrounding areas).

So, I’ve put together a list of 21 reasons why Liverpool is the best city for enjoying spring and summer. Let me know your favourite things to do when the sun is shining.

The Albert Dock is a beautiful place for a walk all year round but even better on a warm summer's evening. I love to wander around and watch the sun go down.

1. Sunset walks around the docks

The Albert Dock is a beautiful place for a walk all year round but even better on a warm summer's evening. I love to wander around and watch the sun go down. | Ant Clausen - stock.adobe.com

Liverpool's pubs and restaurants boast fabulous beer gardens for outdoor food and drink.

2. Al-fresco dining

Liverpool's pubs and restaurants boast fabulous beer gardens for outdoor food and drink. | Ricky - stock.adobe.com

This May, Liverpool's Sefton Park is hosting Radio 1's Big Weekend, featuring artists like Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Haim & The Wombats. I cannot wait.

3. Outdoor concerts

This May, Liverpool's Sefton Park is hosting Radio 1's Big Weekend, featuring artists like Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Haim & The Wombats. I cannot wait. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes / Jamie Simonds

West Kirby Marine Lake is ideal for a lovely walk, taking around 20 minutes to walk one lap. It's amazing during the warmer months and offers gorgeous sunsets.

4. Sunset walks around West Kirby

West Kirby Marine Lake is ideal for a lovely walk, taking around 20 minutes to walk one lap. It's amazing during the warmer months and offers gorgeous sunsets. | Emma Dukes

