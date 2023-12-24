Get some healthy family competition going with our festive quiz.

It's Christmas and the family are all back together again.

After a hearty Christmas dinner, festive snacks and drinks there is nothing better than sitting back and challenging the family with a festive pub quiz.

Are you the competitive one in the family who everyone groans about as soon as the games are brought out, or, the quiet one who just likes to take part?

Either way, it's time to take our Christmas quiz and test your knowledge. Once you're finished, you can scroll down to the bottom of the page to see how well you did.

Questions

Who was the second ghost to visit Ebenezer Scrooge in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol? Which country started the classic Christmas tradition of putting up a Christmas tree? Traditionally, how many weeks before Christmas should you start making a Christmas pudding? Which country did eggnog come from? What fast food do an estimated 3.6 million Japanese families treat themselves to at Christmas? What was the first company that used Santa Claus in advertising? Who originally sang 'A Holly Jolly Christmas'? Which Doctor Who made his debut in the show’s 2005 Christmas special called The Christmas Invasion? Which popular cartoon series had its first ever episode set on Christmas? What year was The Nightmare Before Christmas released? What is the name of the poem which starts “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”? What are the two villains in Home Alone known as? What is the highest grossing Christmas song of all time? Which Hollywood A-lister played six characters in the Polar Express? What is the name of Santa's evil counterpart, traditionally recognised in parts of Europe? How many Christmas trees are grown each year in Europe? Which are more popular: artificial Christmas trees or real Christmas trees? (based on yearly sales) Which musician, known for his part in The Fairytale of New York, died this year? What happened on Christmas Eve 1914, months after the beginning of WWI? A bakery in Goswell Road, Clerkenwell, is the origin of which Christmas tradition? Alongside George Michael, who was the other half of the duo Wham! - known for their song Last Christmas. What is traditionally hidden inside a Christmas pudding? What time is the King’s speech traditionally broadcast on Christmas Day? What’s the first rule in the Code of The Elves in the film Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In which year was the first Christmas card sent?

Answers

The Ghost of Christmas Present. Germany. Five weeks. England. Kentucky Fried Chicken. Coca Cola. Burl Ives. David Tennant. The Simpsons. 1993. A visit from St Nicholas by Clement Clarke Moore. The Wet Bandits. 'White Christmas' by Bing Crosby. Tom Hanks. Krampus. Nearly 60 million. Real Christmas trees outsell artificial trees three to one. Shane McGowan. The Christmas Truce, where soldiers from both sides sang and played football together to celebrate Christmas. Christmas crackers. Andrew Ridgeley. A silver coin / sixpence. 3pm. Treat every day like Christmas. 1843.