Hotels.com has found that doing these five things during a romantic Valentine's Day getaway could lead to more rows than romance

5 holiday habits to avoid during a Valentine's Day hotel stay if you want to make sure you don't upset your partner, according to Hotels.com. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

Valentine's Day, the most romantic date in the calendar, is almost here - and many couples will celebrate the annual day of love by treating themselves to a hotel stay.

Unfortunately, what's intended to be an intimate escape can soon turn sour, thanks to certain hotel habits that Brits have, according to Hotels.com. A quarter of the 2,000 UK adults asked in a One Poll survery, who have all travelled with a partner whilst in a relationship, are clear that they find their loved ones’ behaviour embarrassing or annoying - even to the extent that it spoils the trip they’re on. Oh dear.

It's not all bad news, however, as according to research carried out by Hotels.com, 44% of Brits see holiday habits as cute and endearing, while 63% say they believe travel has deepened their bond with their partner.

But, given that just further third (31%) confess their partner's travel behaviour puts them off taking future trips with them, it’s no surprise that 40% of Brits have asked their other halves to change how they act on holiday.

With certain holiday habits causing one in 10 couples to argue while they're away – and 1 in 20 Brits also going as far as to break up with a partner on a trip because of their behaviour – some stays become memorable for all the wrong reasons. So, just what are the top five travel turn offs that you may want to avoid if you're planning a passionate night away with your other half on February 14? They're listed below.

Unpacking immediately in the hotel room.

Making the hotel room messy.

Changing the hotel room temperature without asking.

Getting sunburnt.

Refusing to eat in local restaurants

The good news, however, is that hotel facilities mitigate the most annoying holiday habits: a third of Brits champion buffet breakfasts (32%) and late check outs (31%) as this prevents strained stays with picky eaters and people who haven't got enough sleep. Similarly, daily housekeeping (24%) and unpacking services (13%) have saved the day for many Brits sharing a room with a messy spouse.

“Nothing says ‘romantic weekend’ like stepping into your hotel room, planning to leave your bags and begin exploring. . . only to see your other half start unpacking. To nip frustrations in the bud, make the most of what your hotel offers, like choosing a room with an unpacking service to get you both out and about, or late check out if your loved one isn’t an early bird. Use the Hotels.com app’s comparison tool too, which lets you compare up to five hotels so both of you can find your perfect somewhere” said Melanie Fish, a Hotels.com spokesperson.

Top hotels to try for Valentine's Day 2024

If you are looking for an idyllic getaway for you and your partner this Valentine's Day, there's still time to book. The Hotels.com app gives access to hundreds of thousands of amazing properties around the world so you can book your next perfect stay. Check out these five hotels with holiday habit-busting facilities in the top UK cities.

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London – perfect for specialist sleepers

Those with specialist sleep needs should look no further than The Cadogan. Its “Sleep Concierge” program, developed in partnership with a sleep expert, offers soundproof rooms, pre-sleep meditations and a pillow menu, so the nighttime experience can be tailored for every guest. Sweet dreams.

The Cadogan, A Belmond Hotel, London. Photo by Hotels.com.

The Balmoral, Edinburgh. Photo by Hotels.com.

The Balmoral, Edinburgh – perfect for avoiding unpacking drama

Just 15 minutes' walk from the Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle, The Balmoral is perfectly placed for exploring. Guests staying in its impressive suits can take advantage of an unpacking and packing service, and pressing of up to four garments, so there is no better excuse to leave your bags and get out and about.

The Edwardian Manchester, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Manchester – perfect for spa escapes

Sanctuary for those who cannot agree on the hotel room temperature can be found at The Edwardian Manchester, where couples can indulge in massages, body wraps, and aromatherapy in its spa. Its indoor pool, sauna and fitness center mean couples can easily seek the same – or different – temperatures.

The Edwardian Manchester, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Manchester. Photo by Hotels.com.

The Grand, York. Photo by Hotels.com.

The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery, Liverpool. Photo by Hotels.com.

The Grand, York – perfect for breakfast lovers

Guests at The Grand can wake up and head straight to The Rise, one of its two restaurants, for a delicious breakfast. With vegan and vegetarian options available, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. And if you don’t get out of bed in time, there’s 24-hour room service too.

The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery, Liverpool – perfect for poolside lounging