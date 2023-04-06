Register
9 historic market towns to explore near Liverpool, including Frodsham and Earlestown

Here are our favourite market towns, just a short drive away from Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

We all love a mooch around shops on the high street, but sadly, traditional markets are a rarity these days.

Liverpool is home to an excellent shopping district and a range of brilliant markets such as Granby Street Market and the Maker’s Market, what about traditional, weekly markets?

Luckily, there are many historic market towns just a short drive or train trip away, hosting outdoor markets with 100s of stalls, surrounded by beautiful architecture.

These are favourite traditional market towns, in Merseyside and its neighbouring counties.

The Treacle Market is open in Macclesfield, on the last Sunday of each month. There are over 150 stalls.

1. Macclesfield, Cheshire

Earlestown Market has been running for over 700 years but what hasn’t changed is the atmosphere, with over 150 stalls available for traders selling a wide range of products and fresh produce.

2. Earlestown, Merseyside

Nantwich is a popular market town in Cheshire, which hosts different kinds of markets, including a traditional market, farmers’ market and vintage market. It also has a number of listed buildings.

3. Nantwich, Cheshire

Ormskirk has one of the oldest markets in the UK, having been granted Royal Charter in 1286 by King Edward I. There are around 100 stalls, situated around the town’s historic clocktower and markets run on a Thursday and Saturday.

4. Ormskirk, Lancashire

