Here are our favourite market towns, just a short drive away from Liverpool.
We all love a mooch around shops on the high street, but sadly, traditional markets are a rarity these days.
Liverpool is home to an excellent shopping district and a range of brilliant markets such as Granby Street Market and the Maker’s Market, what about traditional, weekly markets?
Luckily, there are many historic market towns just a short drive or train trip away, hosting outdoor markets with 100s of stalls, surrounded by beautiful architecture.
These are favourite traditional market towns, in Merseyside and its neighbouring counties.
1. Macclesfield, Cheshire
The Treacle Market is open in Macclesfield, on the last Sunday of each month. There are over 150 stalls. Photo: Colin Park via Wikimedia
2. Earlestown, Merseyside
Earlestown Market has been running for over 700 years but what hasn’t changed is the atmosphere, with over 150 stalls available for traders selling a wide range of products and fresh produce. Photo: Phil Nash via Wikimedia
3. Nantwich, Cheshire
Nantwich is a popular market town in Cheshire, which hosts different kinds of markets, including a traditional market, farmers’ market and vintage market. It also has a number of listed buildings. Photo: Andrew Woodvine via Wikimedia
4. Ormskirk, Lancashire
Ormskirk has one of the oldest markets in the UK, having been granted Royal Charter in 1286 by King Edward I. There are around 100 stalls, situated around the town’s historic clocktower and markets run on a Thursday and Saturday. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia