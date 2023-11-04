1 . Stanley Dock

Although Peaky Blinders is set in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, a large amount of filming for the show was done in the Liverpool City Region. Stanley Dock was one of the locations for the popular British crime drama. Marvel’s first Avenger, Captain America, also visited the Liverpool shores to do some filming in Stanley Dock at the Tobacco Warehouse and Titanic Hotel in 2011. Stanley Dock doubles as docks in Brooklyn, New York. The location can also be seen in the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law. The area was transformed into a London Warehouse for an action sequence.