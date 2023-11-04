Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London, and hundreds of film and TV shows have been produced here over the years.
The city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbuster movies, including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts.
Take a look to see if your favourite film or TV show was filmed right here in the city.
1. Stanley Dock
Although Peaky Blinders is set in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, a large amount of filming for the show was done in the Liverpool City Region. Stanley Dock was one of the locations for the popular British crime drama.
Marvel’s first Avenger, Captain America, also visited the Liverpool shores to do some filming in Stanley Dock at the Tobacco Warehouse and Titanic Hotel in 2011. Stanley Dock doubles as docks in Brooklyn, New York. The location can also be seen in the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law. The area was transformed into a London Warehouse for an action sequence.
2. Birkenhead Tunnel
In 2010, Liverpool’s Birkenhead Tunnel was used to film the dramatic chase scene in The Deathly Hallows Part One. Fleeing Voldemort and his Death Eaters, Harry and Hagrid take a detour through the tunnel in their motorbike and sidecar. This location was later used in 2013 for a high-speed chase scene in Fast and Furious 6.
3. Martins Bank Building
The opening scene of Fantastic Beasts was filmed in a banking hall, and the disused Martins Bank on Water Street, which has been closed for several years, was chosen by producers. Sky 1 series Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, also took over Martins Bank Building on the street.
4. Wellington Square
Wellington Square in the city was used as The Batman‘s filming location to create what is known as Gotham Square.