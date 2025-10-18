9 of the cosiest Merseyside garden centres with cafes where you can easily spend a whole day this autumn

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, there is something wonderful about spending a dreary day at a cosy garden centre.

Many have lovely autumn and Christmas displays too, perfect for enjoying the colder months, as well as on-site cafes or restaurants for a warning drink and a slice of something yummy.

With this in mind, we have put together a list of nine top garden centres in and around Merseyside, where you could spend a whole day this autumn. Take a look below.

Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Sefton Lane, Liverpool L31 8BT.

1. Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Sefton Lane, Liverpool L31 8BT

Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Sefton Lane, Liverpool L31 8BT. | Sefton Meadows Garden Centre

Bents Garden and Home, Warrington Road, Glazebury WA3 5NT.

2. Bents Garden and Home, Warrington Road, Glazebury WA3 5NT

Bents Garden and Home, Warrington Road, Glazebury WA3 5NT. | Bents

Port Sunlight Garden Centre, Port Sunlight, Wirral CH62 5DY.

3. Port Sunlight Garden Centre, Port Sunlight, Wirral CH62 5DY

Port Sunlight Garden Centre, Port Sunlight, Wirral CH62 5DY. | Port Sunlight Garden Centre

Gordale, Chester High Road, Neston CH64 8TF.

4. Gordale, Chester High Road, Neston CH64 8TF

Gordale, Chester High Road, Neston CH64 8TF. | Gordale

