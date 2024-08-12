Animal rescue charity Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for foster carers and permanent families for more than seventy dogs in their care.
Amid a cost of living crisis and other pressures, more people than ever are giving up their four-legged friends and charities need your help to find new homes for the wonderful dogs in their care.
The Merseyside rescue centre houses dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages, including French Bulldogs, Poodles, a Shih Tzu, Spaniels and a Weimaraner.
If you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.
Below are 12 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love to make you smile!
1. Bonzo
Bonzo is a Whippet Cross, who is cute as a button but he's looking for a family that will put some work in with him. He's been returned for some of his behaviour such as being reactive to other dogs, but he works really nicely and can be easily distracted. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Dutch
Dutch is a French Bulldog Cross. He can live with children over the age of 16, and he'll need to be the only dog. He will need to be supervised in his garden as he has scaled a high fence before. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Pepper
Pepper is a young Lurcher, between 6 and 12 months old. Pepper is a sweet girl, who can get a little vocal if she feels she is not receiving adequate attention! Pepper is going to need lots of physical and mental stimulation so that she doesn't get up to any mischief or make her own entertainment. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Blue
Blue is a small American Bully Pocket Cross with a real zest for life. He's a confident little chap who loves to spend time with other dogs, he walks well on his lead and explores happily. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
