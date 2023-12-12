A number of lovely cats and kittens are looking for permanent homes around Merseyside this Christmas.

Many of the cats and kittens housed at Freshfields Animal Rescue have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife.

With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, Freshfields are looking for lovely people to adopt the cats in their care and provide a forever home. Could you make their Christmas wishes come true and make them part of your family?

The centre has also issued an urgent dog adoption appeal as they face an "adoption emergency". Freshfields say they "urgently" need forever homes for dogs in their care, ahead of new laws banning XL Bully type dogs.

1 . Skippy Skippy is a 12-year-old cat who has the beginning of Kidney Disease, as is very common for cats his age. He will need to follow a renal diet. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

2 . Mona Mona found herself at Freshfields due to her previous owner passing away and no one else was able to keep looking after her. She is eight years old and would love a new permanent home in Liverpool. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

3 . Todd Todd arrived at Freshfields as an urgent case as he was abandoned in a flat with another cat with no food or water. They were left for a few days before the housing association realised they were there. Due to his traumatic experience, Todd needs a home in Liverpool with no other pets. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

4 . Kion and Kiara Kion (male) and Kiara (female) are gorgeous kittens hoping to be rehomed together in Liverpool. They could also be rehomed alongside their mother, Sarabi. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue