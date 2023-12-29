A number of adorable dogs are looking for permanent homes near Liverpool this New Year.
Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch currently has more than sixty dogs and puppies in its care, and many have been there for a long time. The Merseyside kennels are based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.
Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of breeds, types and ages available.
Below are 24 charming dogs and puppies who would love to begin 2024 with a fresh start and a loving family.
1. Patch
Patch is a Boxer cross who will need to be the only pet in the home and will need somebody around for most of the day as he can become stressed and destructive if he is left for too long, although he is house trained. He is only young and will need few visitors. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Pippa
Pippa is a Welsh Collie who is deaf and partially blind and needs to live with another dog. She is under six months old and can also live with cats and children around the age of seven. She shows a lot of breed traits so understanding of Collies will be required, as well as some active training of a deaf dog. Pippa is currently in foster so is not at the centre. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Benny
Benny is a friendly seven year old Bichon Frise who likes to sit in the window watching the world go by. He can live with a small dog and children over the age of eight. He is house trained but might have an accident if left alone for too long. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Bear
Bear is a crossbreed who needs to be rehomed with brother Shadow. They can live with children over the age of eight, but no other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside