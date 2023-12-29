2 . Pippa

Pippa is a Welsh Collie who is deaf and partially blind and needs to live with another dog. She is under six months old and can also live with cats and children around the age of seven. She shows a lot of breed traits so understanding of Collies will be required, as well as some active training of a deaf dog. Pippa is currently in foster so is not at the centre. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside