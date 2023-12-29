Register
BREAKING

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 24 adorable dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Dogs Trust Merseyside have dozens of dogs available for adoption in Liverpool this New Year.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT

A number of adorable dogs are looking for permanent homes near Liverpool this New Year.

Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch currently has more than sixty dogs and puppies in its care, and many have been there for a long time. The Merseyside kennels are based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.

Whether you're looking to adopt a puppy or an older dog, there are a variety of breeds, types and ages available.

Below are 24 charming dogs and puppies who would love to begin 2024 with a fresh start and a loving family.

Patch is a Boxer cross who will need to be the only pet in the home and will need somebody around for most of the day as he can become stressed and destructive if he is left for too long, although he is house trained. He is only young and will need few visitors.

1. Patch

Patch is a Boxer cross who will need to be the only pet in the home and will need somebody around for most of the day as he can become stressed and destructive if he is left for too long, although he is house trained. He is only young and will need few visitors. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Pippa is a Welsh Collie who is deaf and partially blind and needs to live with another dog. She is under six months old and can also live with cats and children around the age of seven. She shows a lot of breed traits so understanding of Collies will be required, as well as some active training of a deaf dog. Pippa is currently in foster so is not at the centre.

2. Pippa

Pippa is a Welsh Collie who is deaf and partially blind and needs to live with another dog. She is under six months old and can also live with cats and children around the age of seven. She shows a lot of breed traits so understanding of Collies will be required, as well as some active training of a deaf dog. Pippa is currently in foster so is not at the centre. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Benny is a friendly seven year old Bichon Frise who likes to sit in the window watching the world go by. He can live with a small dog and children over the age of eight. He is house trained but might have an accident if left alone for too long.

3. Benny

Benny is a friendly seven year old Bichon Frise who likes to sit in the window watching the world go by. He can live with a small dog and children over the age of eight. He is house trained but might have an accident if left alone for too long. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Bear is a crossbreed who needs to be rehomed with brother Shadow. They can live with children over the age of eight, but no other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours.

4. Bear

Bear is a crossbreed who needs to be rehomed with brother Shadow. They can live with children over the age of eight, but no other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustDogsPuppiesLiverpool