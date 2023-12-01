The RSPCA has warned of a 'winter crisis' as animal abandonments across Merseyside are predicted to soar, and you could do your bit to help by choosing to adopt a dog in need.
Dogs Trust has a number of dogs living in its Merseyside kennels, who are searching for permanent homes in and around Liverpool. Ranging from puppies to older dogs, there are over 50 canines that could join your family.
So, if you're an animal lover and you're hoping to bring a dog into your home, why not consider visiting Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch this winter.
Below are ten of Dogs Trust's most recent additions.
1. Ronnie
Ronnie is a Cocker Spaniel looking for a quiet home with just one or two occupants. He will need to be the only pet in an adult home. Ronnie is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Logan
Logon is a Greyhound who can live with teenagers but will need to be the only pet in the home. He has spent his life in kennels so may need some patience with house training but most Greyhounds pick it up very quickly.
3. Kiwi
Kiwi is a Boxer cross who needs a home free from other pets and where any children are 16 or over. She's silly and loving, she just needs someone who is willing to put in a little work with her to give her another chance. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Tank
Tank is a Bulldog who can live with children over the age of eight, but as he has some skin issues he can't currently live with another dog. He is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside