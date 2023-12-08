Register
Dogs Trust Merseyside: 11 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool this Christmas

Dogs Trust's Liverpool and Merseyside branch is seeking permanent homes for its furry friends this Christmas.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT

Christmas is just around the corner and while most of us are wrapping presents and enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, dogs all over the country are facing a lonely Christmas day.

More than 70 adorable dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team and may have to spend their Christmas in the kennels.

So, if you were thinking about buying a dog as a present, why not consider adopting one of these lovely dogs or puppies and making their dreams come true.

From Labradors to Huskies and Greyhounds to Collies, here are 11 dogs who are up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside.



1. Teela

Teela is a Shar Pei hoping to find a home in Merseyside. She can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. She is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside



2. Suzie

Suzie is a West Highland White Terrier cross looking for a permanent home in Merseyside. She is hoping to live with her friend Bella the Goldendoodle. They can live with children aged 10 and over but no other pets as Bella is not so keen. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside



3. Sparrow

Sparrow is a Greyhound hoping to find a loving family in Merseyside. Sparrow can live with other dogs of a similar breed and children over the age of 10. He has spent his life in kennels and will likely need some patience when it comes to house training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside



4. Tank

Tank is an American Bulldog cross who is looking for a permanent home in Merseyside. He is looking for an adult-only, pet free home with adopters who are experienced with boisterous dogs. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

