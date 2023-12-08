Dogs Trust Merseyside: 11 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool this Christmas
Dogs Trust's Liverpool and Merseyside branch is seeking permanent homes for its furry friends this Christmas.
Christmas is just around the corner and while most of us are wrapping presents and enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, dogs all over the country are facing a lonely Christmas day.
More than 70 adorable dogs are currently being looked after by Dogs Trust's Merseyside team and may have to spend their Christmas in the kennels.
So, if you were thinking about buying a dog as a present, why not consider adopting one of these lovely dogs or puppies and making their dreams come true.
From Labradors to Huskies and Greyhounds to Collies, here are 11 dogs who are up for adoption in Liverpool and Merseyside.