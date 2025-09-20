With Everton Football Club recently opening its new, state-of-the-art stadium, we’ve been wondering what the future could hold for their rivals’ home ground.

Although Anfield Stadium is already a thriving destination, with world-famous stars hosting major concerts this summer and Liverpool Football Club being Premier League champions, no one knows what the future holds and who’s to say a complete overhaul of Anfield won’t happen in the next fifty years?

So, for a bit of fun, we asked AI generators - Night Cafe, Deep AI and Chat GPT - what the stadium will look like in 2075 and the results are certainly interesting, though the software hasn’t managed to get the logo, surrounding area or text quite right.

