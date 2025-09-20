I asked AI what Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium will look like in 2075 - here's what it came up with

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 06:31 BST

I asked AI to predict the stadium's appearance in 2075.

With Everton Football Club recently opening its new, state-of-the-art stadium, we’ve been wondering what the future could hold for their rivals’ home ground.

Although Anfield Stadium is already a thriving destination, with world-famous stars hosting major concerts this summer and Liverpool Football Club being Premier League champions, no one knows what the future holds and who’s to say a complete overhaul of Anfield won’t happen in the next fifty years?

So, for a bit of fun, we asked AI generators - Night Cafe, Deep AI and Chat GPT - what the stadium will look like in 2075 and the results are certainly interesting, though the software hasn’t managed to get the logo, surrounding area or text quite right.

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI.

1. Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI. | Deep AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI.

2. Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI. | Deep AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI.

3. Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI. | Deep AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI.

4. Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI

Anfield Stadium in 2075 according to AI. | DeepAI

