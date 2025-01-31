15 amazing places for family day trips across Liverpool and Merseyside to discover in 2025

Explore beautiful parks, museums, and attractions across Liverpool perfect for family day trips in 2025.

Whether you're visiting Liverpool for a family break or you’re a local parent looking for new things do with the kids, we’re exploring the best places for a family day out across Merseyside.

Our guide includes beautiful green spaces, safari parks, free petting farms, coastal locations, museums and more, providing ideas for fun activities that the whole family can enjoy together.

Many of the suggestions listed are free or budget-friendly and have been tried and tested by our journalists and our local readers. Take a look at the gallery below to discover new places to explore in 2025.

Located at Seacombe Ferry Terminal on Wirral,  Eureka! Science + Discovery is designed for children and young people up to 14 years to discover how Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics influence and shape their lives. It's perfect for an educational, fun day out.

Rice Lane City Farm is a free to visit farm at the site of the old Walton cemetery. There are tons of farmyard animals to see, as well as wildlife, and it is a whopping 24 acres.

New Brighton’s promenade offers miles of amazing views, as well as a lovely beach and is the UK’s longest promenade. Stop off in the town centre and explore the local offerings - such as some of Britain's cheapest fish and chips - or visit the arcade for affordable fun.

The Pier Head is ideal for a few hours of affordable fun, with the Beatles' statue for photo opportunities, beautiful views, the historic Liver Building and the free Museum of Liverpool. After visiting the Pier Head, you can spend the rest of the day exploring the Albert Dock's attractions or eateries.

