Liverpool was once home to a grand castle, created in the 1230s to protect King John’s port. Located in what is now the city centre, the large structure was surrounded by a moat and stood until 1715, when its demolition was ordered. The city has been without a castle ever since, however, there are many other beautiful, historic castles to explore nearby, offering glimpse into the region’s past.

While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many telling stories of days gone by and surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time to the 13th century.

Or, if you want to see a glimpse of what Liverpool Castle could have been like many moons ago, there is even a replica in Rivington, overlooking the historic market town of Chorley. Commissioned by Lord Leverhulme, construction of the castle began in 1912 and works continued until his death in 1925. Sadly, the structure was never finished but its remains are still there today.

All just a short journey from Liverpool, here are eight historic castles around Merseyside and the North West that are well worth a visit.

1 . Halton Castle, Runcorn Halton Castle is a Grade I listed building which lies in ruins, however, the circumference remains intact making it perfect for a walk. | Wikimedia Commons Public Domain Photo: Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

2 . Chester Castle, Cheshire Although much of Chester Castle was rebuilt in the 19th century, it is truly worth a visit. The Agricola Tower is a Grade I listed building, and one of the only remaining parts from the 12th century. | Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons Photo: Jeff Buck, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Beeston Castle and Woodland Park, Cheshire Beeston Castle is a magical former castle, in a 40-acre woodland park. There are beautiful views, great walks and activities for kids too! | Michael Garlick, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons