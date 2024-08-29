Liverpool was once home to a grand castle, created in the 1230s to protect King John’s port. Located in what is now the city centre, the large structure was surrounded by a moat and stood until 1715, when its demolition was ordered. The city has been without a castle ever since, however, there are many other beautiful, historic castles to explore nearby, offering glimpse into the region’s past.
While ruins are all that remain of some, they are still a magnificent piece of history, with many telling stories of days gone by and surrounded by beautiful woodlands. Others have been preserved and restored and truly feel like travelling back in time to the 13th century.
Or, if you want to see a glimpse of what Liverpool Castle could have been like many moons ago, there is even a replica in Rivington, overlooking the historic market town of Chorley. Commissioned by Lord Leverhulme, construction of the castle began in 1912 and works continued until his death in 1925. Sadly, the structure was never finished but its remains are still there today.
All just a short journey from Liverpool, here are eight historic castles around Merseyside and the North West that are well worth a visit.
