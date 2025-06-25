Beautiful Liverpool park named among UK's top 10 best - see the full list

Discover which Liverpool park impressed experts to be named among the UK's top 10 best, highlighting its beauty and popularity.

The top ten most popular UK parks have been revealed.

Experts at idealo have analysed over 50 parks across the UK, using key metrics such as park ratings, monthly Google searches, and the number of Instagram and TikTok posts to reveal the nation’s most popular green spaces.

While the top ten list is dominated by London parks, a gorgeous Liverpool park made it into the top five, coming in at number four.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the UK’s top ten most popular parks, and see which Liverpool green space impressed.

Richmond Park, London.

1. Richmond Park, London

Richmond Park, London. | Getty Images

Hyde Park, London.

2. Hyde Park, London

Hyde Park, London. | Getty Images

Greenwich Park, London.

3. Greenwich Park, London

Greenwich Park, London. | Getty Images

Sefton Park, Liverpool.

4. Sefton Park, Liverpool

Sefton Park, Liverpool. | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

