Liverpool is a haven of wonderful restaurants and cafes, perfect for foodies. But, where are the best places to grab lunch?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers where they would recommend for a ‘great lunch’ in the city and received a number of responses.

From Liverpool’s oldest vegetarian cafe, to a quaint French Brasserie in the heart of the city, these are fifteen of the best places for lunch in Liverpool - according to you.

1 . Côte, Paradise Street Côte is a French brasserie, serving up lunch dishes such as pork belly and sea bass. Photo: Côte

2 . Almost Famous, Parr Street Almost Famous is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers. Photo: Almost Famous via Instagram.

3 . The Quarter, Falkner Street The Quarter is a family run eatery, which has been running for twenty years. A range of pizzas, pastas and salads are available and our readers love it! Photo: The Quarter

4 . Maggie May’s, Bold Street Maggie May’s are known for their Scouse, served with crusty bread and beetroot or red cabbage. Yum! Photo: TripAdvisor