Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

15 of the best places for a great lunch in Liverpool, according to our readers

These eateries come highly recommended.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

Liverpool is a haven of wonderful restaurants and cafes, perfect for foodies. But, where are the best places to grab lunch?

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers where they would recommend for a ‘great lunch’ in the city and received a number of responses.

From Liverpool’s oldest vegetarian cafe, to a quaint French Brasserie in the heart of the city, these are fifteen of the best places for lunch in Liverpool - according to you.

Côte is a French brasserie, serving up lunch dishes such as pork belly and sea bass.

1. Côte, Paradise Street

Côte is a French brasserie, serving up lunch dishes such as pork belly and sea bass. Photo: Côte

Almost Famous is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers.

2. Almost Famous, Parr Street

Almost Famous is adored by locals and serves up juicy beef burgers. Photo: Almost Famous via Instagram.

The Quarter is a family run eatery, which has been running for twenty years. A range of pizzas, pastas and salads are available and our readers love it!

3. The Quarter, Falkner Street

The Quarter is a family run eatery, which has been running for twenty years. A range of pizzas, pastas and salads are available and our readers love it! Photo: The Quarter

Maggie May’s are known for their Scouse, served with crusty bread and beetroot or red cabbage. Yum!

4. Maggie May’s, Bold Street

Maggie May’s are known for their Scouse, served with crusty bread and beetroot or red cabbage. Yum! Photo: TripAdvisor

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolCafe