This circular walk is perfect to enjoy at any time of year but the scenery from the top of Clieves Hill looks particularly spectacular against the blue skies of a summer’s day. To the south you can see all the way to the Welsh mountains and to the north the hills of the Lake District.

The full walk starts and finishes in the historic market town of Ormskirk, so there are plenty of options for food and drink. However, I opted to take supplies with me so I could stop and picnic at one of the many wonderful viewing spots that reveal themselves along the route.

You can begin at Ormskirk train station, cut through the town and Coronation Park, past the historic buildings on Cottage Lane and into Gorse Hill Nature Reserve, or, as I did, park the car on Holy Lane to get straight into the reserve.

From here you can spot Yellowhammer birds in the woods (they are often seen perched on top of a hedge or bush) before emerging into rolling countryside, meandering along picture postcard lanes and farms before cresting Clieves Hill to take in what I think is the best view of Merseyside.

The whole 7km walk takes from two to three hours, depending on your pace, and there is the opportunity for a well-earned pint at the end. Check out the gallery of the route and directions below.

