Jaguar F-Pace gets new mild-hybrid petrol and diesel Sport models

400 Sport and 300 Sport add new six-cylinder options beneath high-performance SVR

Jaguar has extended its F-Pace model range with two new performance-focused Sport models.

Both use straight-six mild hybrid engines, with the 300 Sport powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-litre diesel and the 400 Sport using a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol.

The two new models also feature a host of unique Sport design features and slot in beneath the range-topping 545bhp F-Pace SVR in the line-up.

The 400 Sport uses a petrol engine with twin-scroll turbo and electronic supercharger to produce 395bhp and 406lb ft of torque. It will get from 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds and run on to a top speed of 155mph.

The diesel-powered 300 Sport produces 296bhp and 479lb ft of torque, bringing a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. Despite this brisk performance, Jaguar says it’ll still return up to 38.2mpg.

Both engines use a mild hybrid system to aid performance and economy. The belt-driven integrated starter generator replaces a traditional alternator and harvests energy from braking to provide a small boost to the engine under acceleration and to aid the start-stop system.

As with the rest of the F-Pace range, both Sport variants feature all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

Both cars get the same styling upgrades to differentiate them from the rest of the F-Pace range. Highlights include gloss black 21-inch alloy wheels and a full black exterior styling pack, alongside privacy glass and gloss black roof rails. Buyers can also upgrade these wheels to larger 22-inch forged wheels, in either gloss black or gloss silver.

Inside, both 300 Sport and 400 Sport models get 16-way heated and ventilated electric memory seats as well as a fixed panoramic roof and full cabin lighting.

Both cars are also equipped with Amazon Alexa, allowing easy voice control for a variety of the car’s functions such as navigation, music and calls. They also feature the Smartphone Pack as standard, adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allowing for two phones to be connected simultaneously to the car’s Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Available to order now, the F-Pace 300 Sport range starts from £52,250, while the 400 Sport starts from £68,520.