3 . Limited run

Each car is hand built using a donor vehicle from 2012-2016 which is comprehensively restored, re-engineered and upgraded. Just 30 examples of the Defender Works V8 Islay Edition will be built, all Station Wagons, with 17 available as a 90 short wheelbase and 13 available as a seven-seat 110 version. Prices start at £230,000 for the 90, and £245,000 for the 110.