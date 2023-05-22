Register
Charming character property for sale in Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable neighbourhood

The home is over 100 years old and in a tranquil, sought after location.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd May 2023, 18:45 BST

Take a look at this spectacular detached house situated in a quiet Merseyside village. Built in 1912, this lovely property is filled with charm and character, and surrounded by greenery.

The four-bedroom detached property is set on a 0.26 of an acre plot, in Hightown, named Merseyside’s happiest and most desirable place to live.

The tranquil village has been named one of the ‘poshest’ in Britain and data by the Office for National Statistics revealed residents to have the highest Happiness Index scores.

Most Popular

Listed on Rightmove for offers over £595,000, the home is full of beautiful period features, has ample living space and features beautiful landscaped gardens.

Step inside and let us know what you think...

