Liverpool City Region residents are being reminded that a revised bin collection schedule is in place across the region over Christmas 2022 and the New Year in 2023.

Merseyside readies for more than a week of celebrations over the Christmas period and towards New Year’s Day. Due to this, there has been a major switch-up of Liverpool City Region’s bin collection dates.

A time of year where the average household seems to have far more rubbish and recycling to get rid of than normal. Whether it be the mountains of torn wrapping paper, sweet packets or chocolate boxes, as well as empty bottles and cans following plenty of end-of-year fun.

Though it is not just bin collection dates that have been affected over the festive season and into the start of 2023. Major supermarkets such as Asda and Tesco have revealed differing operating hours, as have local pharmacies and DIY stores in Liverpool.

To provide some clarity for confused residents of Liverpool City Region, local authorities from all six boroughs have outlined their waste collection plans for the end of the year. There are a few key date changes across the region, but overall it largely remains the same.

Here is everything you need to know about key bin collection date changes throughout Liverpool City Region over Christmas and the New Year. Including a breakdown of changes in Liverpool, Halton, Sefton, Knowsley, Wirral and St Helens.

Liverpool City Region bin collection dates for Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023

Liverpool bin collection dates

Monday, December 26 - Wednesday, December 28

Monday, January 2 - Wednesday, January 4

Monday, January 9 - Tuesday, January 10

Tuesday, December 27 - Thursday, December 29

Tuesday, January 3 - Thursday, January 5

Tuesday, January 10 - Wednesday, January 11

Wednesday, December 28 - Friday, December 30

Wednesday, January 4 - Friday, January 6

Wednesday, January 11 - Thursday, January 12

Thursday, December 29 - Saturday, December 31

Thursday, January 5 - Saturday, January 7

Thursday, January 12 - Friday, January 13

Friday, December 30 - Tuesday, January 3

Friday, January 6 - Monday, January 9

Friday, January 13 - Saturday, January 14

Residents have also been reminded notto leave their green bins out for collection until Monday 27th February as the service is suspended for winter. For more information visit the Liverpool City Council website .

Sefton bin collection dates

Sefton Council has confirmed that bin collections dates are largely unaffected through Christmas 2022 and into the New Year. The following are the confirmed revised dates at the time of publication:

Green waste: last collection on November 28 - returns March 6, 2023

Recycling and waste: Monday, December 26 - Tuesday, December 27

Official advice is to continue putting bins out on the normal dates unless told otherwise. For more information about your specific bin collection dates, enter your postcode or visit the Sefton Council website .

Knowsley bin collection dates

Knowsley Council has confirmed that its revised bin collection dates over Christmas 2022 and into the New Year. It is understood that it only affects those who have Monday collections.

Monday, December 26 - Saturday, December 24

Monday, January 2 - Saturday, December 31

All other collections will take place on their usual days. Visit the Knowsley Council website for more information and enter your postcode to find out specific dates for where you live in Knowsley.

Halton bin collection dates

Halton Borough Council has confirmed a few details of how bin collection dates have been affected heading into Christmas 2022 and into the New Year. It is understood that those who have Monday collections are affected with the following revised dates.

Domestic waste: Monday, January 2 - Wednesday, January 4

Next recycling collections: Wednesday, December 28 and Tuesday, January 10

Wirral bin collection dates

Wirral Council has confirmed how its residents’ bin collections will be affected over Christmas 2022 and into the New Year. The local authority is currently catching up following a number of delays.

Only green bins were collected during the week of December 12 due to Biffa strike action and some were missed due to icy conditions. Crews are working to get all this sorted in the lead-up to Christmas and residents are advised to put their bins out on normal days on the week of December 19, though due to the backlog there is a chance not all waste will be collected.

Due to further strike action by Biffa workers, there will be no bin collections between December 24 and January 8. Collections will resume on January 9. Visit the Wirral Council website for further information and guidance.

St Helens bin collection dates

St Helens Borough Council has confirmed that Recycling and waste crews will be hard at work over the festive period, but public holidays mean there will be some changes to the normal collection calendar.

Monday, December 26 - Tuesday, December 27

Monday, January 2 - Tuesday, January 3

Tuesday, December 27 - Wednesday, December 28

Tuesday, January 3 - Wednesday, January 4

Wednesday, December 28 - Thursday, December 29

Wednesday, January 4 - Thursday, January 5

Thursday, December 29 - Friday, December 30

Thursday, January 5 - Friday, January 6

Friday, December 31 - Saturday, December 31

Friday, January 6 - Saturday, January 7