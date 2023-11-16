12 Christmas traditions bound to happen in every Liverpool household
From matching Alder Hey pyjamas to family drinks at the pub on Christmas Eve, here are 12 things that make Christmas in Liverpool special.
Christmas is just around the corner and we all have our own ways of celebrating, but, there are some traditions that seem to take place in every Merseyside household.
These traditions may not be exclusive to Liverpool, but local residents say it just isn't Christmas without them.
Scouse Christmas traditions according to you
- Christmas pub trip with the family.
- New clothes for Christmas Day.
- Matching Christmas Eve pyjamas - Alder Hey ones if you manage to get some before they sell out.
- Don't forget the matching socks or slippers too.
- Curly blow and full face of make-up on Christmas Day.
- Last minute St John's shopping trip.
- Opening one of your presents at midnight.
- Going for Christmas Eve drinks in town and seeing about 20 people you went to school with.
- At least one person in the family being deathly hungover.
- Christmas Eve takeaway because your mum's banned you from going near the kitchen.
- Midnight mass.
- Breakfast bucks fizz on Christmas Day.