At least one snowflake has to fall on December 25 for it to be a 'white Christmas', but will Liverpool see snow this year?

Most of us associate heavy snowfall and wintry landscapes with Christmas, but, according to the Met Office, we are actually more likely to see snow between January and March than in December.

This doesn't stop us dreaming of a 'white Christmas' though and we could actually see some of the white stuff falling very soon.

While the Met Office cannot currently provide an accurate verdict on a white Christmas just yet - due to it still being a month away - they have said that 'sleet and snow' could fall next week.

According to the Met Office's North West England weather forecast, frost is set to return on Wednesday (November 29) and sleet and snow may be seen over hills on Thursday (November 30).

What is a white Christmas?

The definition that the Met Office uses to define a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be fall in the 24 hours of Christmas Day, somewhere in the UK. Technically, 2022 was the last 'white Christmas' due to this definition, however, the last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010 with snow on the ground at 83% of the Met Office's stations - the highest amount ever recorded.

But, will we see snow on Christmas Day this year? The early outlook from bookmaker William Hill suggests there’s a strong chance of snow hitting the UK.

Chances of a white Christmas in Liverpool in 2023

According to bookmakers, William Hill, Liverpool has odds of 12/1, with Glasgow and Edinburgh currently holding the leading chance of a white Christmas in England at 2/1. Manchester has odds of 4/1 and Dublin is priced at 6/1 to see snowfall on Christmas Day.

Met Office long range weather forecast (December 1 to December 25)