Cats for adoption Liverpool: Cute cats and kittens looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Freshfields Animal Rescue has a number of lovely cats and kittens for permanent homes around Merseyside.

By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Dec 2023, 04:22 GMT
These adorable cats are looking for permanent homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Many of the cats and kittens housed at Freshfields Animal Rescue have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.

Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife.

With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, Freshfields are looking for lovely people to adopt the cats in their care and provide a forever home. Could you make their dreams come true and make them part of your family?

The centre has also issued an urgent dog adoption appeal as they face an "adoption emergency". Freshfields say they "urgently" need forever homes for dogs in their care, ahead of new laws banning XL Bully type dogs.

Cid is a sensitive cat who can live with other cats but cannot live with any young children. He could live with older, sensitive children. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

Kion (male) and Kiara (female) are gorgeous kittens hoping to be rehomed together in Liverpool. They could also be rehomed alongside their mother, Sarabi. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

Copper was abandoned in a flat with another cat with no food or water. He is four years old and needs a safe, loving home where he can rebuild his confidence. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

Fleur is a lovely cat who was brought into Freshfields by a kind member of the public who had been feeding her to gain her trust. She had been straying for some time as she was very underweight and malnourished, which has unfortunately left her with some long term issues, and she has to stay on a renal diet for the rest of her life. She also has slight brain damage. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue

