4 . Fleur

Fleur is a lovely cat who was brought into Freshfields by a kind member of the public who had been feeding her to gain her trust. She had been straying for some time as she was very underweight and malnourished, which has unfortunately left her with some long term issues, and she has to stay on a renal diet for the rest of her life. She also has slight brain damage. Photo: Freshfields Animal Rescue