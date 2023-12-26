Cats for adoption Liverpool: Cute cats and kittens looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Freshfields Animal Rescue has a number of lovely cats and kittens for permanent homes around Merseyside.
These adorable cats are looking for permanent homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.
Many of the cats and kittens housed at Freshfields Animal Rescue have had difficult lives and would love the chance to settle down for good.
Freshfields began almost 50 years ago and is committed to looking after animals whether they be small pets, farm animals or sick wildlife.
With a policy of never putting a healthy animal down, Freshfields are looking for lovely people to adopt the cats in their care and provide a forever home. Could you make their dreams come true and make them part of your family?
The centre has also issued an urgent dog adoption appeal as they face an "adoption emergency". Freshfields say they "urgently" need forever homes for dogs in their care, ahead of new laws banning XL Bully type dogs.