Dogs Trust Merseyside: 19 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

Lovely dogs such as an American Bulldog, Husky and Labrador would love to meet you.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:05 BST

More than 60 dogs and puppies are currently living in Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre and would really love the chance to find a permanent home.

With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.

The local rescue centre houses dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had difficult lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.

If you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.

Below are 19 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love walkies with you.

1. Zelda

Zelda is a Patterdale Terrier cross looking for a home where somebody can be around for most of the day. She will need to be the only pet in the home and any children visiting or resident will need to be over the age of 14. She may not be house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust

2. Clifford

Clifford is a Labrador Retriever who needs an adult only environment. He is very nervous and finds the outside world quite frightening at the moment. Photo: Dogs Trust

3. Cooper

Cooper is a French Bulldog who is just shy of a year old. He’s very friendly and playful and could potentially live with another dog. Photo: Dogs Trust

4. Hickory

Hickory is a Trailhound cross who can live with other dogs and children over the age of 10. He can be worried in new surroundings and with new people, but he does warm up quickly with lots of encouragement and now greets his handlers very happily. Photo: Dogs Trust

