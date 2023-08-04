Dogs Trust Merseyside: 19 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
Lovely dogs such as an American Bulldog, Husky and Labrador would love to meet you.
More than 60 dogs and puppies are currently living in Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre and would really love the chance to find a permanent home.
With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust, and asking them to take their animals in.
The local rescue centre houses dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had difficult lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.
If you follow the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra and are hoping for a new canine companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and meet these lovely pups.
Below are 19 of the centre’s most recent additions, who would love walkies with you.