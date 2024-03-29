2 . Fran

Fran is a French Bulldog who has a quiet and shy nature but her curiosity always gets the better of her and she likes to go exploring. In new places, Fran can be a little worried, and it's advisable for her to have a small crate or den in her new home that she can take herself off to whilst she builds up her confidence. She can live with a quiet dog or children of a high school age. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside