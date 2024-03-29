Dogs Trust currently has dozens of adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North West, including at their Merseyside branch. Located in Huyton, the kennels are home to more than 50 charming pups, who are hoping to find new, loving families as soon as possible.
The rescue centre offers a diverse selection of dog breeds - from Chihuahuas to Akitas - ensuring that every individual can find their furry companion. Below are 10 dogs and puppies looking to leave the kennels and find their forever home this Easter.
1. Elka
Elka is a Patterdale Terrier, who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet at home. In a previous home she could be left for a couple of hours and is house trained. Elka needs a family with lots of energy to match hers. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Fran
Fran is a French Bulldog who has a quiet and shy nature but her curiosity always gets the better of her and she likes to go exploring. In new places, Fran can be a little worried, and it's advisable for her to have a small crate or den in her new home that she can take herself off to whilst she builds up her confidence. She can live with a quiet dog or children of a high school age. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Dusty
Dusty is a crossbreed who can live with children over the age of eight but will need to be the only pet at home. He may need help with house training and ideally there should be someone at home with him most of the time. Dusty has some age related joint pain that requires medication, he is over the age of eight. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Wilson
Wilson is an Akita who can live with children over the age of 16 but he'll need to be the only dog at home. He is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours. Wilson will require daily grooming. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside