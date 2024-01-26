More than 60 dogs and puppies are looking for forever homes in and around Liverpool.
64 charming canines are currently listed for adoption by Dogs Trust Merseyside and many have faced difficult lives so far.
Hoping to find a permanent, loving home - and be given some much needed TLC - the lovely dogs are currently housed at the Huyton kennels and would love to meet you.
Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are dozens of adorable dogs up for adoption in Liverpool and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.
Below are eleven of the latest additions at Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch, who are hoping to be adopted by a loving family as soon as possible.
1. Scooby - English Springer Spaniel
Scooby is an English Springer Spaniel, estimated to be an around one years old. He can live with children over the age of 10 and another dog. Scooby is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours as long as he has had a good walk and is left with something to do. He is from working lines and will need lots of mental and physical exercise.
2. Luna - Labrador Retriever
Luna is a Labrador Retriever, believed to be between one and two years old. Luna will need to be the only pet at home, and any children in the house will need to be of high school age. Dogs Trust are unsure if Luna is house trained as she was a stray. She will need someone there with her most of the day.
3. Indie - Caucasian Shepherd
Indie is a Caucasian Shepherd who is around one years old. She is very friendly and is best suited to an active family. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Zelda - Patterdale cross
Zelda is a Patterdale cross, estimated to be between two and five years old. Zelda is looking for a home where she is the only pet, and all members of the household must be adults. She is house trained but Dogs Trust don't know if she is used to being alone at all. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside