Dogs Trust are looking for volunteer foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes, or for families to take them home permanently.
Many of the lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre have had a sad start to life, or experienced some pretty traumatic events and are in need of some TLC.
If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, why not visit Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, and meet the wonderful animals who have nowehere else to turn.
Here are 14 adorable dogs and puppies, who have recently arrived at the Merseyside kennels and would love to be given a second chance at love.
1. Tiffany
Tiffany is a Bulldog cross who hasn’t had the best start in life. She will need somebody at home for much of the time as she may not be house trained just yet. She needs to be the only pet soaking up all the love at home, but can live with children over the age of 12. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Duke
Duke is a lovely German Shepherd looking for a new family. Duke needs a home where he is the only pet and any children are 14 or over, as he does have some minor guarding behaviours. He is house trained and can be left alone for couple of hours once he has settled in. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Chase
Chase is a Whippet rescue, looking for a home where he can be the only pet, but he could live with children aged 12 and over He will need somebody around for much of the time as he may not be fully house trained having lived outside for a time. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Duggy
Duggy is an adorable Border Collie, looking for a home with no other pets or children. He’s a little nervous and would need to meet his new family a few times at the rescue centre. Photo: Dogs Trust