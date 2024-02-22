Dozens of dogs in and around Liverpool are searching for permanent homes and loving new families.
Charities and rescue centres across the country are facing unprecedented numbers of people looking to give up their pets, as a result of the cost of living crisis, and Dogs Trust Merseyside is no exception.
From a Dalmation to an Italian Corso or a Greyhound, there are more than 60 dogs based in the Huyton kennels.
If you have been thinking of getting a pet and believe in the ‘adopt not shop’ mantra, Dogs Trust could be the perfect place for you to find an adorable new family member.
Below are pictures of fourteen adorable dogs and puppies who would love to leave Dog Trust's kennels for good and finally move into their forever homes.
1. Jack
Jack is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who enjoys plenty of fuss and affection. He is looking for a home where he will be the only pet and where any children resident or visiting are over the age of 10 and confident around big and boisterous dogs. Dogs Trust have limited history about him and cannot be certain if he is house trained. He will need somebody at home most of the time whilst he settles in. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Fran
Fran is a Foxhound who can live with dogs and children of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained, and she will need someone around most of the day whilst she settles. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Peanut
Peanut is a Shih Tzu who is looking for a home without children or other pets, and where there is someone around with her for the majority of the day. Her coat will need regular grooming to keep on top, so this is a cost that should be taken into consideration. Peanut is house trained as long as she she is given plenty opportunities to go outside. She s booked to have an echocardriogram in March, due to having a heart murmur. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Ghost
Ghost is a big and bouncy one year old Italian Corso but he also has a timid side. His doesn't have much life experience and finds unfamiliar places and people to be a little worrying at first. but he quickly settles and shows off his playful and boisterous side too. He can live high-school-age children but no other pets. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside