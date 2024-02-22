3 . Peanut

Peanut is a Shih Tzu who is looking for a home without children or other pets, and where there is someone around with her for the majority of the day. Her coat will need regular grooming to keep on top, so this is a cost that should be taken into consideration. Peanut is house trained as long as she she is given plenty opportunities to go outside. She s booked to have an echocardriogram in March, due to having a heart murmur. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside