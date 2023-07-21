4 . Pip and Ted

Pip is a Yorkshire Terrier cross, looking for a home that she can share with her long time partner Ted. She will need somebody at home for most of the time while she settles in as she may need a house training refresh and leaving hours to be built slowly and positively. She will need to be the only dog along with Ted, but could live with children over the age of 10 and potentially a dog savvy cat. Both Pip and Ted will need regular grooming so the cost of this should be considered when applying. Photo: Dogs Trust