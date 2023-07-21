A local rescue centre is searching for lovely people to adopt their adorable dogs this summer, including a Labrador, Frenchie and Siberian Husky.
With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust Merseyside, and asking them to take their animals in.
Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.
So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?
Below are 23 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who deserve a second a chance.
1. Tucker
Tucker is a lovely Jack Russell Terrier, who needs a home where he is the only pet and any children in the home are over the age of 14. He is housetrained and can be left a few hours. Tucker is deaf and very wary of people who have faces obscured by masks, hats, hoods, etc. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Luna
Luna is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a home free from cats and where any children are over the age of 12 and confident as she is known to jump up at times. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Benji
Benji is a Labrador who is young and boisterous, and is going to need a home where everybody is over the age of 14. He will need to be the only pet in the home and have somebody at home as much as possible as, although he is house trained, he is not used to being left for long periods and will become destructive if he is left alone for too long. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Pip and Ted
Pip is a Yorkshire Terrier cross, looking for a home that she can share with her long time partner Ted. She will need somebody at home for most of the time while she settles in as she may need a house training refresh and leaving hours to be built slowly and positively. She will need to be the only dog along with Ted, but could live with children over the age of 10 and potentially a dog savvy cat. Both Pip and Ted will need regular grooming so the cost of this should be considered when applying. Photo: Dogs Trust