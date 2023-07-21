Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Dogs Trust Merseyside: 23 charming dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in and around Liverpool

From Huskys to Labradors, these adorable animals need your help.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:54 BST

A local rescue centre is searching for lovely people to adopt their adorable dogs this summer, including a Labrador, Frenchie and Siberian Husky.

With less disposable income than usual, and basic household items surging in price, many people are contacting rescue charities, like Dogs Trust Merseyside, and asking them to take their animals in.

Dogs Trust houses dogs of all breeds, shapes, sizes and ages, and many have had traumatic lives so far, or have been placed in care by their former owners.

So, if you’re looking to bring a new family member into your home, why not consider meeting some of these lovely pups at the Merseyside rescue centre?

Below are 23 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who deserve a second a chance.

Tucker is a lovely Jack Russell Terrier, who needs a home where he is the only pet and any children in the home are over the age of 14. He is housetrained and can be left a few hours. Tucker is deaf and very wary of people who have faces obscured by masks, hats, hoods, etc.

1. Tucker

Tucker is a lovely Jack Russell Terrier, who needs a home where he is the only pet and any children in the home are over the age of 14. He is housetrained and can be left a few hours. Tucker is deaf and very wary of people who have faces obscured by masks, hats, hoods, etc. Photo: Dogs Trust

Luna is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a home free from cats and where any children are over the age of 12 and confident as she is known to jump up at times.

2. Luna

Luna is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, looking for a home free from cats and where any children are over the age of 12 and confident as she is known to jump up at times. Photo: Dogs Trust

Benji is a Labrador who is young and boisterous, and is going to need a home where everybody is over the age of 14. He will need to be the only pet in the home and have somebody at home as much as possible as, although he is house trained, he is not used to being left for long periods and will become destructive if he is left alone for too long.

3. Benji

Benji is a Labrador who is young and boisterous, and is going to need a home where everybody is over the age of 14. He will need to be the only pet in the home and have somebody at home as much as possible as, although he is house trained, he is not used to being left for long periods and will become destructive if he is left alone for too long. Photo: Dogs Trust

Pip is a Yorkshire Terrier cross, looking for a home that she can share with her long time partner Ted. She will need somebody at home for most of the time while she settles in as she may need a house training refresh and leaving hours to be built slowly and positively. She will need to be the only dog along with Ted, but could live with children over the age of 10 and potentially a dog savvy cat. Both Pip and Ted will need regular grooming so the cost of this should be considered when applying.

4. Pip and Ted

Pip is a Yorkshire Terrier cross, looking for a home that she can share with her long time partner Ted. She will need somebody at home for most of the time while she settles in as she may need a house training refresh and leaving hours to be built slowly and positively. She will need to be the only dog along with Ted, but could live with children over the age of 10 and potentially a dog savvy cat. Both Pip and Ted will need regular grooming so the cost of this should be considered when applying. Photo: Dogs Trust

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DogsPuppiesHomeAnimals