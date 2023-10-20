If you’re a dog lover living in or around Merseyside, you could be the perfect match for one of the animals up for adoption at Dogs Trust.
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has more than 50 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.
From Labrador Retrievers to Pugs and Greyhounds, here are 27 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to meet you.
1. Enzo
Enzo is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet. He is house trained and can be left for a couple of hours without worry. Enzo is looking for a home in a quiet environment as he is frightened by loud noises. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Frank
Frank is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only dog at home. He is an ex-racer who has always lived in kennels but has adjusted very quickly to life in a foster home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Ned
Ned is a Lurcher cross looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet. He has a high chase drive around small furries, so will need to be kept on lead and muzzled for his walks. He also travels well in the car so could be driven to quiet walking areas. Ned can potentially be left for a few hours once he has settled in and is house trained. Ned would like to meet new adopters a few times at the centre before he goes home. The training team will support adopters with Ned's ongoing training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Gelert
Gelert is a Schnauzer Cross who needs to be the only pet at home as he is reactive towards other dogs. He can live with teenagers and is house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside