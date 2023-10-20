3 . Ned

Ned is a Lurcher cross looking for an adult home where he will be the only pet. He has a high chase drive around small furries, so will need to be kept on lead and muzzled for his walks. He also travels well in the car so could be driven to quiet walking areas. Ned can potentially be left for a few hours once he has settled in and is house trained. Ned would like to meet new adopters a few times at the centre before he goes home. The training team will support adopters with Ned's ongoing training. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside