Dogs Trust: 14 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Merseyside
Dogs Trust Merseyside have dozens of dogs up for adoption this Christmas.
Christmas is almost here and in just a few days, many of us will be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with our loved ones. But, sadly, thousands of dogs across the country will be spending Christmas without a family.
Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch currently has almost 80 dogs and puppies in its care, and many have been there for a long time.
Instead of buying a dog as a Christmas present, you could give the ultimate gift to one of these lovely dogs - a forever home.
Dogs Trust Merseyside is based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.
Below are fourteen of Dogs Trust Merseyside's most recent additions, ranging from tiny puppies to golden oldies and a Bichon Frise to a Labrador.