Dogs Trust: 14 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Merseyside

Dogs Trust Merseyside have dozens of dogs up for adoption this Christmas.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:04 GMT

Christmas is almost here and in just a few days, many of us will be celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with our loved ones. But, sadly, thousands of dogs across the country will be spending Christmas without a family.

Dogs Trust's Merseyside branch currently has almost 80 dogs and puppies in its care, and many have been there for a long time.

Instead of buying a dog as a Christmas present, you could give the ultimate gift to one of these lovely dogs - a forever home.

Dogs Trust Merseyside is based on Whiston Lane in Huyton, and it is easy to contact the rehoming centre to arrange a visit.

Below are fourteen of Dogs Trust Merseyside's most recent additions, ranging from tiny puppies to golden oldies and a Bichon Frise to a Labrador.

Constable is a two-year-old Labrador Retriever who can live with a well matched dog and children of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, and he is likely to need all his basic training.

1. Constable

Ivy is a tiny Shar Pei puppy, who was found wandering the streets. As she is under six months old, he will need all her basic training and adoption will include compulsory attendance of Dogs Trust's Dog School training classes. Ivy can live with other pets and children around the age of five.

2. Ivy

Benny is a friendly seven year old Bichon Frise who likes to sit in the window watching the world go by. He can live with a small dog and children over the age of eight. He is house trained but might have an accident if left alone for too long.

3. Benny

Bear is a crossbreed who needs to be rehomed with brother Shadow. They can live with children over the age of eight, but no other pets. Both dogs are house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours.

4. Bear

