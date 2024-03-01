2 . Poppy

Poppy is a Jack Russell Terrier cross who is between one and two years old. Poppy hates to be alone, and if left she will chew door frames, anything that's left lying around and has even chewed her way out of a soft crate, She needs to always have someone with her then work on gradually building up a little alone time. Poppy enjoys the company of other dogs but prefers small, calm companions, and having another dog around may help her fear of being left alone. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside