Dogs Trust currently has dozens of adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North West, including at their Liverpool branch.
The Dogs Trust Merseyside rehoming centre cares for dogs of all ages and breeds, from tiny Terrier puppies to gorgeous Labradors. Here are just ten of the charming dogs searching for a forever home in 2024.
1. Oreo
Oreo is an eight-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who is very under socalised. She hasn't been used to spending time by herself, so her adopters will need to gradually introduce Oreo to a little time alone, so that she learns it's nothing to be too concerned about. She can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Poppy
Poppy is a Jack Russell Terrier cross who is between one and two years old. Poppy hates to be alone, and if left she will chew door frames, anything that's left lying around and has even chewed her way out of a soft crate, She needs to always have someone with her then work on gradually building up a little alone time. Poppy enjoys the company of other dogs but prefers small, calm companions, and having another dog around may help her fear of being left alone. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Pedro
Pedro is an eight month old Jack Russell Terrier cross who is very active. He is looking for a home as the only pet and where any children are of high school age. He has very high energy levels and his family will need to match them. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to two hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Peanut
Peanut is a Shih Tzu who is looking for a home without children or other pets, and where there is someone around with her for the majority of the day. Her coat will need regular grooming to keep on top, so this is a cost that should be taken into consideration. Peanut is house trained as long as she she is given plenty opportunities to go outside. She s booked to have an echocardriogram in March, due to having a heart murmur. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside