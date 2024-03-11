Dogs Trust currently has dozens of adorable dogs and puppies up for adoption in the North West, including at their Merseyside branch. Located in Huyton, the kennels are home to more than 50 gorgeous pups, who are hoping to find new, loving families as soon as possible.
Dogs Trust's Merseyside rehoming centre cares for dogs of all ages and breeds, from tiny Terrier puppies to gorgeous Labradors - and the staff members are able to tell you about all of their needs and their ideal families. Here are just eleven of the charming dogs searching for a forever home in 2024 - could you give them the life they truly deserve?
1. Denver
Denver is a two-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who has complex needs. She is looking for a home without children or pets and a family which has experience of caring for dogs. She will need multiple visits to her at the centre before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Poppy
Poppy is a Jack Russell Terrier cross who is between one and two years old. Poppy hates to be alone, and if left she will chew door frames, anything that's left lying around and has even chewed her way out of a soft crate, She needs to always have someone with her then work on gradually building up a little alone time. Poppy enjoys the company of other dogs but prefers small, calm companions, and having another dog around may help her fear of being left alone. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Hunter
Hunter is an American Bulldog cross who loves to make new friends with people. He needs to be the only dog in the home and any children in the family will need to be over the age of 10. He appears to be house trained. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Pedro
Pedro is an eight month old Jack Russell cross who is very active. He is looking for a home as the only pet and where any children are of high school age. He has very high energy levels and his family will need to match them. He is house trained and can be left alone for up to two hours. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside