Dogs Trust Merseyside: 11 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside
From a Siberian Husky to a French Bulldog, here are 11 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions who are up for adoption.
Are you a dog lover living in Liverpool or around the Merseyside area? If so, you could be the perfect match for one of the animals up for adoption at Dogs Trust.
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has more than 50 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.
From a Siberian Husky to a French Bulldog, here are 11 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to meet you.