Dogs Trust Merseyside: 11 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in Liverpool and Merseyside

From a Siberian Husky to a French Bulldog, here are 11 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions who are up for adoption.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST

Are you a dog lover living in Liverpool or around the Merseyside area? If so, you could be the perfect match for one of the animals up for adoption at Dogs Trust.

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has more than 50 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, puppies or golden oldies, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.

From a Siberian Husky to a French Bulldog, here are 11 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to meet you.

Karma is a crossbreed puppy who will need to be the only pet at home. Any children in the house will need to be teenage and over as she is a worried girl who may need space at times. She'll need a few visit before she's ready for home.

1. Karma

Karma is a crossbreed puppy who will need to be the only pet at home. Any children in the house will need to be teenage and over as she is a worried girl who may need space at times. She'll need a few visit before she's ready for home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Thor is a Siberian Husky who will need to be the only pet at home and any children will need to be aged 16 or older. Thor is house trained but not used to being left alone. He will need multiple visits to him at the centre before going home.

2. Thor

Thor is a Siberian Husky who will need to be the only pet at home and any children will need to be aged 16 or older. Thor is house trained but not used to being left alone. He will need multiple visits to him at the centre before going home. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

Toby is a French Bulldog who is rather tense around other dogs so needs to be the only pet. He can live with children over the age of 14, is house trained and travels well in a car.

3. Toby

Toby is a French Bulldog who is rather tense around other dogs so needs to be the only pet. He can live with children over the age of 14, is house trained and travels well in a car.

Rosie is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet. A little patience may be needed whilst she gets used to a new routine.

4. Rosie

Rosie is a Greyhound who can live with children of high school age but will need to be the only pet. A little patience may be needed whilst she gets used to a new routine. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

