Dogs Trust Merseyside: 12 adorable dogs and puppies looking for a home in Liverpool this Christmas
These lovely dogs and puppies are up for adoption in and around Liverpool.
A number of gorgeous dogs are hoping to find homes around Liverpool as we head into the festive season.
Dogs are for life, not just for Christmas, but if you are looking for a new canine companion this winter, why not consider adopting?
Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has 61 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.
From a Labrador to a Greyhound puppy, here are 12 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to find the perfect family this Christmas.