These lovely dogs and puppies are up for adoption in and around Liverpool.

A number of gorgeous dogs are hoping to find homes around Liverpool as we head into the festive season.

Dogs are for life, not just for Christmas, but if you are looking for a new canine companion this winter, why not consider adopting?

Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch, based in Huyton, currently has 61 dogs and puppies in its kennels, who would love the chance to have a permanent, loving home. Whether you prefer big or small dogs, there are a range of cute canines up for adoption.

From a Labrador to a Greyhound puppy, here are 12 of Dogs Trust Merseyside’s most recent additions, who would love to find the perfect family this Christmas.

1 . Asha Asha is a German Shepherd who needs a home as the only pet but can live with children aged 10 and over. She does have separation anxiety and will need someone with her most of the time. She also has some complex medical issues. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

2 . Lily Lily is a Greyhound puppy who can live another calm dog and children over the age of 10. She is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled. Adoption will include compulsory attendance of Dogs Trust's Dog School training classes. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside

3 . Wilson Wilson is a German Shepherd who will need to be the only dog at home but can live with children aged 10 and over. He is house trained and can be left alone for a few hours once settled. Photo: Dogs Trust Merseyside